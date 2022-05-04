Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.61

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$73.61 and last traded at C$74.18, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.18.

The company has a market cap of C$770.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.72.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,650,339 shares in the company, valued at C$143,595,377.51.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

