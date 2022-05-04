TurtleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,601.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $47,601.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,326,453,264 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

