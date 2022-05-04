TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.43) earnings per share.

Shares of TuSimple stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 32,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.65.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

