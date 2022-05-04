Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 504,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,694,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 211.92 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.