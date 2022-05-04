U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 554,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,287. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

