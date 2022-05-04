U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,930,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594,489 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 201,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 554,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,287. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

