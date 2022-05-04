U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GROW stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

