Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,486,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

