Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 3,097,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,050,094. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

