Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8,096.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $401.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.90.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

