Ultra (UOS) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $207.83 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00737642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00190738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048195 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002494 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,472,124 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.