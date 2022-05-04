Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) to report ($1.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.46). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

