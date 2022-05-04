UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 28,842 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,630,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,865,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.99 and a 200-day moving average of $260.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $592.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

