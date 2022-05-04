UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.31% of Commerce Bancshares worth $25,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 175,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,157 shares of company stock worth $1,086,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,648. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.90. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

