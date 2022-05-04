UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 540.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 314,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 692,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. 19,654,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,021,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.