UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 540.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 314,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 692,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
