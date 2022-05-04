UMB Bank N A MO Sells 24,612 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.59. 3,016,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,383. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

