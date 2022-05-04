UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Buys $17,639.70 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Tamara Peterman acquired 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.46 per share, with a total value of $17,639.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,670.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. 176,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

