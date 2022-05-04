UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $17,918,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 388,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $8,016,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

