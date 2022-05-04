Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 10,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.51. 38,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,341. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

