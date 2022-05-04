Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

