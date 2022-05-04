United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFCS stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $749.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 137.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

