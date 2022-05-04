Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of Unitil stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. 2,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Get Unitil alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unitil by 296.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 34.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the third quarter worth about $428,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Unitil by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unitil by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.