Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

