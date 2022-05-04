UnMarshal Trading 43.3% Lower This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $920,585.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001580 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00445986 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,178.72 or 1.86636142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

