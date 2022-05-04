Unslashed Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,515.00 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $3.83 million and $14,515.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00219112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00436711 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,588.52 or 1.86056770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

