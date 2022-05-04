USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.85. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -538.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,616,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

