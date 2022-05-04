USDJ Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00217021 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00449505 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,443.07 or 1.88869313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.