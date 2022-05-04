Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $85.03. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $83.77, with a volume of 10,788 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.17. The company has a market cap of $307.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

