Valor Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,075,328 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,075,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,000. DocGo comprises 1.6% of Valor Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valor Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of DocGo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.