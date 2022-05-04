Valor Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,075,328 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,075,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,000. DocGo comprises 1.6% of Valor Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valor Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of DocGo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.