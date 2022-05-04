VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

