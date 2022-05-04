Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $269.07

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $269.07 and last traded at $269.07, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

