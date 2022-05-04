Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $147.25

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.25 and last traded at $149.57, with a volume of 1050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

