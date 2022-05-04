Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.64

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.64 and last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 2299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 134,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

