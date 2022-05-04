Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $253.64. 1,367,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,556. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

