Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lifted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $199.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.24 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

