Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 609.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.71. 304,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,270. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.24 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

