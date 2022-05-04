Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,275,000 after buying an additional 3,622,676 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 23,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

