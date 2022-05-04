Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,971 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.69. 7,243,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,447. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

