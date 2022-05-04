Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.75

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.75 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 11378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

