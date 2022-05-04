Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.46. 826,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

