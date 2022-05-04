Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,377,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. 182,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,851,695. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.