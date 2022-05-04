Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

