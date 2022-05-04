Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Reiterated by Summit Insights

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Summit Insights in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.