Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.34 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to -(0.02-0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of VRNS opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

