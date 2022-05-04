VAULT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $384.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $346,895.21 and approximately $384.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00218627 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00445051 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,217.36 or 1.83718506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 570,041 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

