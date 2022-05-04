Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

VGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VGR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,974. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

