VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,603 The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

