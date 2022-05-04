VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,975 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.24. 21,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

