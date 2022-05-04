VELA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,260 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. 54,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

