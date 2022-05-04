VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Avery Dennison accounts for about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

AVY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $181.71. 5,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

